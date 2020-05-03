‘Invest in your own community,’ says Sauerbrey

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, and with the daily COVID -19 update of statistics, Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, encouraged residents to invest in the community by supporting local business.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey wrote, “We have great people and great businesses in Tioga County. I encourage you to invest in your own community by shopping at local grocery stores, drug stores and other places of business. During this challenging time, why travel elsewhere when you can support your community and bring in tax dollars that will benefit you.”

Here are some examples Chairwoman Sauerbrey offered in the County’s daily brief:

Order Takeout or Delivery: Your favorite restaurants may have had to shut their doors, but many of them still offer takeout or delivery. Not only does that keep the business going, it also provides income for delivery drivers. Buy Gift Cards: Want to inject some cash into a small business right now? Buy a gift card. Even if you are not buying anything else because you are stuck at home, you can give your local shops or favorite restaurant a vote of confidence by spending even $25 on a gift card to use later, when life returns to normal. Shop Local Businesses Online: Many local businesses have online stores in addition to their brick-and-mortar locations. Whenever possible, consider giving them your business. Check out their Facebook page to see what items are in the store or give them a call.

“Keep in mind that when you are buying from someone in your community, you are helping to keep people in their jobs,” Chairwoman Sauerbrey wrote.

Use Credit or Debit Cards: When you do go shopping, use a credit or debit card instead of cash. Paper money and coins pass through so many hands and carry all types of germs. Say Thank You: When you do go to the grocery store to buy what you need be sure to say thanks to the employees who are hard at work stocking shelves. A simple thank you can go a long way to spreading a little gratitude and goodwill. Stay home if you are sick: Call someone and ask them to pick up what you need and ask them to leave it on the porch or somewhere safe where you can safely retrieve it. Wear Masks: When you are out in public, wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. This is a safety precaution to slow the spread of the virus and keep you and your family safe, as well as the front-line workers who are working daily to meet your needs.

For further information and resources, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, visit Facebook @Tioga County Public Health or Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), Tioga County Public Health’s Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.