Owego Rotary stands with community partners

In spite of these challenging times, Owego Rotary Club has provided coronavirus aid to the following organizations; Catholic Charities, Tioga Opportunities, Tioga County Rural Ministry, and Tioga United Way. Each organization received $1,000. Also, The Owego Kitchen received $500 and the Rainbow Trail received $200 to help defray the cost for community meal giveaways.

Rotarian Kathy Hankey, of What’s In Store, made cookies that were donated to the Guthrie and UHS staff. From Confection Connection, an assortment of treats was donated to Lourdes employees.

In addition, Rotarians have volunteered for home delivery of meals and groceries, assisting the Food Bank of the Southern Tier with packaging food donations for the drive-through community food distribution. There are also a number of Rotarians who are using their fabric “stash” to make masks for a variety of volunteers.

Owego Rotary Club continues to be a force that comes together to create positive and lasting change in our communities throughout Tioga County.