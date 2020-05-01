Experience Tioga promoting small businesses

Hit hard during this pandemic are the small businesses in America, to include downtown Owego and area Tioga County merchants.

Experience Tioga is promoting online and remote shopping, food to-go, and gift certificates and virtual experiences. Simply email them your information for inclusion to info@experiencetioga.com.

Please include a direct link to where customers can find more information to make online purchases. You can see the lists they have started on their homepage, experiencetioga.com.

They are also looking for businesses that are offering discounts on gift certificates during the shutdown. Email Rebecca Maffei, Tourism director, at rebecca@experiencetioga.com for more information.

For information and resources available from federal, state, and local governments and organizations, visit the Tioga County COVID-19 Resource Page at www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/covid19/.

They are also asking businesses to take a survey from Tioga County Economic Development and Planning regarding the economic impact of the shutdown on your business. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/3XP5928.