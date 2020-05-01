Cloth masks available to the public

Tioga County Office of Emergency Services announced last Thursday they received a shipment of 10,000 Cloth Face Masks. These masks are provided free of charge to the general public courtesy of FEMA through the New York State Division of Homeland Security Office of Emergency Management, and distributed by the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services.

Distribution sites include the following; the Richford Fire Department, Berkshire Fire Department, Village of Newark Valley Offices, Weltonville Fire Department on West Creek Road, Campville Fire Department Station #3 on Route 38, Campville Fire Department Station #1 on State Route 17C, Apalachin Fire Department Station #1 on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Village of Owego Police Department, Town of Tioga Offices, Village of Nichols Offices, Candor EMS Offices, Lockwood Fire Department, and the Village of Waverly Police Department.