What’s Happening for the week of April 19, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL 23

Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m. Will be held via Zoom. The call-in number will be posted at www.tiogacountyny.com.

APRIL 25

POSTPONED: Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale.

APRIL 30

Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 1

CANCELLED: Richford Highland Cemetery Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. The meeting is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new date will be published when determined.