Hike for your health

We’ve all been playing our part by staying home to help mitigate the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) promotes physical activity by encouraging individuals to choose activities they enjoy, and so as not to become too sedentary during this difficult time.

Discover exercise that works best for you, or find your favorite spot in nature, while taking precautions. It’s all good for your health and soul.

Pictured is a trail located on the property of Waterman Center in Apalachin, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Whether it’s strengthening or stretching exercises, participating along with an exercise video, taking a brisk walk around the block, or weeding or raking in the yard, the primary goal is to stay active.

So, how about getting your nature on by soaking up the sun while on a walk or hike? Just be mindful of practicing “physical distancing.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) states that taking a walk in nature is good for us. The DEC cites, “Even five minutes around trees or in green spaces may improve health, and research is showing that visiting a forest has real, quantifiable health benefits, both mental and physical.”

Pictured are walkers enjoying a brisk walk at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

New York State Parks suggests that getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike or ride a bicycle is a healthy way to stay active while reducing stress and anxiety.

While most indoor spaces and restrooms, along with outdoor playgrounds, are closed at state and local parks to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, most walking paths and trails are still open.

You can enjoy outdoor spaces if you follow and practice sensible guidelines.

The CDC and New York State Department of Health have communicated; (1) Stay home if you are sick or showing any symptoms, (2) When outdoors, practice physical distancing of six feet between yourself and others, (3) Avoid close contact, and no hand-shakes, hugs or high-fives, (4) Wash hands often with soap and water or a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and (5) Avoid unnecessary contact with public surfaces.

Within Hickories Park in Owego, the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park remains open. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

When choosing a place to go, visitors are encouraged to stay local and keep visits short. In and around Tioga County, N.Y., there are plenty of options. Following are a few suggestions:

Waterman Conservation Education Center. Located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin, the center’s hiking trails and nature preserves remain open to the public from dawn until dusk, however the interpretive building is closed.

Trail maps can be found at www.watermancenter.org. Other opportunities in the Waterman family of sites feature the Apalachin Marsh, Brick Pond, Hiawatha Island, the IBM Glen and Pettus Hill Preserve.

Pictured is the entrance to the Apalachin Marsh. A sign alerts visitors that for most months of the year there is standing water in the pedestrian tunnel under the highway, as well as on trail sections. Interested visitors should be prepared to wear rubber footgear. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Carantouan Greenway. Waverly, N.Y. is a great destination for visitors to find adventure in the fresh air while bird watching or hiking, walking or trail running. Good for all skill levels, a draw is the “Forbidden Path” – a one-mile trail within a forest setting that leads to the cistern of the Carantouan Springs. Visit www.carantouangreenway.org/forbiddenpath.html to learn more.

Two Rivers State Park and Waverly Glen. Also in Waverly, nature lovers will enjoy Two Rivers, which offers miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. Trails connect to the Waverly Glen, which is home to a lovely waterfall. Find information on Facebook, or at https://discovernys.com/post.php?pid=181 or https://discovernys.com/post.php?pid=182.

Hickories Park and Marvin Park. The blacktopped surfaces at both parks in Owego feature designated areas for walkers and runners, bikers and dog walkers. Within Hickories Park, the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park remains open.

Pictured is the Forbidden Path, a one-mile trail within a forest setting, and part of the Carantouan Greenway in Waverly, N.Y. Photo credit: carantouangreenway.org.

Logan Hill Nature Preserve. Bordering Catatonk Creek and the village of Candor, N.Y., the preserve boasts hiking trails with views of meadows, ponds, forests, and a wildlife habitat. Find information at www.fllt.org/preserves/logan-hill-nature-preserve/.

Nichols Pond Park, intersection of Rtes. 96 and 34, Spencer, N.Y. Set around a lovely pond housing fish, waterfowl and a fountain, the community park features a walking path.

Oakley Corners State Forest. Located in the towns of Owego and Newark Valley, the forest features miles of multi-use trails, for all level hikers and mountain bikers. A good resource is https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/8144.html.

This trail marker, located in Newark Valley, marks the trail system. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Jenksville State Forest. Located in Berkshire and Newark Valley, N.Y., trails are for all skill levels, and one particular hike, the 4.1 mile Allison Hill Loop trail, offers a nice viewpoint. Find details at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/8189.html.

To sum it up, perhaps Waterman Center, via their website, says it best, “We strongly encourage everyone to get out of the house, breathe fresh air, exercise and de-stress. We should feel fortunate to have such a beautiful landscape to give us respite from the circumstances.”