Historic Owego Marketplace to postpone this year’s Strawberry Festival

In a press release on Wednesday, the Historic Owego Marketplace announced that due to the ongoing pandemic, and gathering permits required prior to the festival’s execution becoming unlikely, they must postpone the 40th Anniversary of Owego’s Strawberry Festival until next year.

Organizers are not confident that holding such a large event at this time would be safe for the community, even if restrictions were lifted in some fashion.

“The safety of the community is at the forefront of our decision,” said Pat Hansen, chair of the annual event.

The 5K and Annual Kids’ Fun Run is cancelled and will be rescheduled for next year as well.

The organizers are appreciative of those that provided sponsorship for this year’s event, and the entertainers that stepped up to be available for the festival.

“We will certainly be reaching out to our entertainers when it is time to reschedule,” said Wendy Post, co-chair to the festival along with Hansen. “We appreciate everyone’s support, and look forward to hosting the 40th Anniversary event next year.”

In the meantime, the Historic Owego Marketplace President, Bradley Crews, will be working to support area merchants that have been affected tremendously by the pandemic.

“The mission of The Historic Owego Marketplace is to maintain the Village of Owego as a vital, thriving retail and cultural center and we look forward to carrying on the tradition of our local events and merchant support when it is prudent to do so”, said Crews, “In the meantime we will be working to help our merchants and the marketplace as a whole throughout this pandemic.”