Community effort combats food insecurity

While New York State remains on PAUSE, and with social distancing in place until the end of April, food insecurity remains a concern among local agencies that focus on serving the masses, such as the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (FBST).

To help combat hunger, and provide a safe method for food distribution, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier partnered with Tioga Opportunities and in-service organizations like Rotary, United Way and Kiwanis to hold one of several community food distribution events.

Volunteers join in a community food distribution held Wednesday in Owego, and through the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. (Photo by Wendy Post)

On Wednesday, April 8, a community food distribution took place in the Owego Elementary School parking lot. With a handful of volunteers gathered, most wearing protective gear, those participating in the food drive were able to drive-thru and receive a box of food that, according to Randi Quakenbush, director of community impact at the FBST, will feed a family of four for three days.

As volunteers moved boxes around and readied for the 11 a.m. distribution, fresh potatoes were placed on a table across from boxes that contained some non-perishable items. All together, Quakenbush added, 343 families registered for Wednesday’s distribution.

Quakenbush also noted that they began the community distribution effort after suspending the Mobile Food Pantry effort to limit social contact among volunteers, staff, and clients.

Volunteers join in a community food distribution held Wednesday in Owego, and through the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. (Photo by Wendy Post)

“We are holding two a week in a six-county area,” said Quakenbush, adding, “we will be in Windsor tomorrow [last Thursday] and Whitney Point next week.” The National Guard assisted with packaging things for the community food distribution effort.

On their end, Andrew Hafer, from Tioga Opportunities, stated that they provided space for the food distribution thanks to the school district, and were able to execute the effort with the help of volunteers.

On Wednesday, in Owego, there was enough food to feed 450 to 500 families, according to Hafer, and 343 had registered. And although they didn’t have enough registered to utilize every food box, Hafer assured that the food would not go to waste.

“We have over a dozen area pantries,” said Hafer, “so the remaining food will go to them for distribution.”

For those that don’t drive, several volunteers were also on hand to provide food delivery.

“If we get a call for a delivery, we place it on their porch and walk away,” Hafer added.

According to the FBST, more than 90 percent of Food Bank emergency food pantries and meal sites remain open throughout the Southern Tier. Residents of Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties can find locations in their community at www.foodbankst.org.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier was host to a community food distribution on Wednesday in Owego, held as a drive-thru, at the Owego Elementary School parking lot. (Photo by Wendy Post)