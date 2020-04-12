First Presbyterian Union Church goes online for Easter Worship

Posted By: psadvert April 12, 2020

The First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego’s Easter Worship Service will be streaming online (Facebook Live and YouTube) at 10 a.m., celebrating Jesus’ resurrection.  

Pastor Bruce Gillette’s sermon, Easter 33 and 2020, is based on Matthew 28:1-10. Pastor Carolyn Gillette will assist in the worship service.  

Spring is in bloom at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego. Provided photo.

The congregation will give (electronically and through the mail) to the “One Great Hour of Sharing Offering” to help those in need in the U.S.A. and overseas.  Special music will include the Chancel Choir singing “O Sons and Daughters” by Kirby Shaw (from their CD), and the Dove family performing special music (including the new hymn, This Easter Celebration). 

The worship service will end with their traditional singing of “Hallelujah Chorus” by George Frederic Handel. 

