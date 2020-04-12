Cayuga Health sends ‘Healthcare Heroes’ on COVID-19 Medical Mission

Last week, Cayuga Health filled two Cornell Campus-to-Campus buses with doctors, nurses, and other professional staff on a medical mission to assist New York City with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornell University provided the two buses to transport the teams from Cayuga Medical Center, located in Ithaca, to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

“We are proud to be sending such outstanding medical professionals and true ‘Healthcare Heroes’ to assist hard hit New York City in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Martin Stallone, president and CEO of Cayuga Health.

“These volunteers, and all of the health care workers at the forefront of this pandemic, are acting with courage and compassion in a situation that is both unprecedented and incredibly challenging,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack. “Together with our essential workers, like police, firefighters, facilities workers, food and grocery workers and others, they deserve every support we can offer them as they help to meet the critical human needs in this crisis.”

“We will continue to do what it takes to fight this epidemic and meet the healthcare needs of our community and beyond,” adds Stallone. “We may be a small community, but our employees have huge hearts and we know that we can step up and help out in a big way.”

You can find a video of the send off on Cayuga Medical Center’s Facebook page.