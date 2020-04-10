Bassett Foundation Extends Scholarship Deadline

Given that schools and many organizations are closed, the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is moving its grant and scholarship cycle back one full month, from April 1 to May 1. This means that youth volunteer grants and student scholarship applications will be allowed up until May 1.

This will allow the process to work at a slower pace and give the schools, counselors, and others time to submit their applications. In Tioga County this includes Candor, Newark Valley, Owego and Tioga Central Schools.

According to Bob Bassett, the foundation’s program and scholarship coordinator, “With 30 more days, we are confident that additional schools will likely be able to submit scholarship applications by May 1. We want to help as many students and youth as possible, especially at this difficult time.”

The Foundation is also working with the county to put student scholarship applications up on its webpage, www.chbyf.org. More information is available on the foundation’s Facebook page for Friends of CHB Youth Foundation, and by email to chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.

