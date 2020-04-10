County releases update for April 10; reports an increase in cases at Elderwood in Waverly

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• 20 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 136 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Five Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 14 Pending Tests.

• Seven Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Public Health has received notice that there are multiple positive COVID-19 cases at Elderwood Skilled Nursing Facility in Waverly, N.Y. Cases include both residents and staff. The residents are currently in isolation at the facility.

Due to healthcare privacy laws, Elderwood is unable to comment on the identity of the residents, staff members, or their present health conditions.

Tioga County Public Health is coordinating with Tioga County Emergency Management to assess and provide additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff at the facility in an effort to further stop the spread of the virus.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Public Health Director Lisa McCafferty is working closely with the management at Elderwood and the Public Health Department is ready to assist in any way they can. In addition, Public Health has been in communication with the New York State Department of Health as they help to provide additional guidance in these situations.

Elderwood staff began notifying family members of residents about the additional COVID-19 cases in the facility on Thursday, April 9. Staff at the facility have fully implemented comprehensive infection control protocols and are working hard to ensure the safety of the residents.

Through New York State guidelines, health screenings are required for all nursing home workers each day when they enter a facility and require them to wear surgical masks to guard against any potential asymptomatic spread.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported families of residents at Elderwood who have questions are encouraged to call the facility directly.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965