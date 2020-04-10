Senior Citizens Foundation accepting grant applications

Does your nonprofit or agency serve senior citizens?Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation is now accepting 2020 grant funding proposals from nonprofits and community agencies that serve older citizens living in Tioga County, N.Y.

Each year, the Senior Citizens Foundation awards grants to libraries, food pantries, and other organizations that sponsor projects and programs that improve the lives of Tioga County’s older citizens.

Visit tcseniorfoundation.com to find out more about the Senior Citizens Foundation. Organizations can submit applications electronically at the site or print an application to fill in and mail.

Applications are available by request from TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or at seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com. Call (607) 687-0229 for more information. The deadline is June 1.