Tioga County Rural Ministry outlines new hours and procedures during pandemic

Tioga County Rural Ministry’s (TCRMs) Food Pantry is open for their usual hours of operation; Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 virus, however, they are limiting personal contact.

Food is being packaged and distributed by volunteers to anyone requesting food. TCRM does ask that all follow social distancing procedures by ringing the doorbell for service, then standing behind the green line on the sidewalk, with additional patrons keeping a six-foot distance from each other.

They are also offering food delivery to those who are sick or quarantined, thanks to Rotary and Kiwanis volunteers and other members of the community.

Phone interviews are being conducted for anyone seeking financial assistance, especially those who have recently been laid off from work. Call 687-3021 and ask for Alycia. Messages may also be left for her if she is busy working with other clients.

In a release, Sister Mary O’Brien, TCRM executive director, wrote, “We welcome those who need help during these most difficult days and are eager to respond to needs, as they arise.”