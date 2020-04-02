Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 2, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Eight Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• Thirty-four Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Six Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Four Pending Tests.

• Three Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from isolation.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Public Health has received several test results for individuals they were monitoring and several they were not in the past couple of days. In addition, Public Health has been able to release individuals from quarantine, in accordance to CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines; therefore, the numbers are a direct reflection of their monitoring log.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the County continues to operate under the Governor’s Executive Order for reduced staffing and specific office closures, therefore, offers the following guidance:

• Probation Department: During the COVID-19 event, the Tioga County Probation Department is operating five days a week. Anyone needing to speak to their Officer can contact the Department between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 to noon on Fridays. While the Court Annex building has been closed to walk-in traffic, Probation Officers are keeping in weekly telephone contact with all probationers. All probationers are being encouraged to keep following any recommended treatment requirements by being in telephone contact with their treatment providers.

Beginning in April, the Probation Officers will be reaching out to probationers using two different software programs. The first, called Ce-Check In, will allow probationers to make email contact with their Officer on a set schedule. The second program, Zoom, will be used by Officers to connect real time, audio/visually with people.

Probation Officers will be doing home checks in the community on a limited basis for certain populations.

All pending Court hearings on probation violation petitions have been adjourned by the New York State Office of Court Administration until after May 5, 2020.

• Mental Hygiene: People with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Tioga County Mental Hygiene (Mental Health and Alcohol & Drug Services) is available Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tele- psychiatry and Tele-Mental health. If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic and we will arrange in-person appointments. Crisis services are available after 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker. Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• NEW! Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965