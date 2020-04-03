Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 3, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Eight Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• Twenty-nine Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Eight Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Five Pending Tests.

• Three Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the County continues to operate under the Governor’s Executive Order for reduced staffing and specific office closures, therefore, offers the following guidance:

• Mental Hygiene: The county understands that many people may be experiencing mental health symptoms that are new to them with all that is happening with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are encouraging anyone experiencing mental health or substance use difficulties to contact them at (607) 687-4000.

At this time the Owego clinic remains open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is providing services remotely by telephone and telehealth (video); we are remotely able to offer new Intake Assessments (Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Services), health assessments, individual therapy, psychiatric medication management, Suboxone management, crisis services, and face to face services as necessary. The Waverly clinic remains open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for remote therapy and medication management services.

After hours crisis remains available by phone after 5pm weekdays and on weekends by calling (607) 687- 1010 and asking for the on-call mental health social worker. Additional and updated information can always be found on Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene Facebook page @TiogaMH.

Mental Hygiene still has open access services available remotely!

