Food Bank to host ‘Community Food Distribution’

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier will be hosting a “Community Food Distribution” on Wednesday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

This is for Tioga County residents only, and participants must register.

Registration will be open Monday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tioga County residents can register via phone by calling (833) 4FB-FOOD or online at https://bit.ly/39E4RyO.

You must have access to a vehicle and receive a confirmation number.