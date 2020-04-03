Floyd Hooker Foundation extends grant application deadline

The Floyd Hooker Foundation announced it will be accepting grant applications from April 1, 2020 to May 15, 2020 through its website, www.hookerfoundation.org.

Applicants must show a demonstrated need that benefits the children of Tioga County and comply with other requirements outlined in the Grant Guidelines on the website.

The grant application period normally runs until April 15, but has been extended until May 15 in light of the pandemic.

Any questions can be directed to info@hookerfoundation.org.