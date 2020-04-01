Local playground equipment closures follow suit with governor’s recent announcement

In an announcement today, Governor Andrew Cuomo stated, “We are going to close down the New York City playgrounds. I’ve talked about this for weeks. I warned people that if they didn’t stop the density and the games in the playgrounds – you can’t play basketball; you can’t come in contact with each other – that we would close the playgrounds.”

Shortly after, Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci announced that as of today, April 1, all playgrounds located in Town of Owego Parks are closed to the public.

He did add, however, that parks remain open for walking, biking, running and other non-congregating activities. The camping season originally scheduled to open on April 13, 2020, will tentatively open on May 1, 2020. Pavilion rentals will also be accepted at of May 1, 2020.

The dog park also remains open and its status is being evaluated on a day do day basis. Castellucci reminded residents to please remember to use social distancing recommendations while using the Town Park system.

By 5 p.m. Owego Village Mayor Michael Baratta III announced that the playground equipment at Marvin Park and Hallstead Park is now closed for use due to COVID-19 precautions. The village parks are open for walking or other activities within the social distancing guidelines.