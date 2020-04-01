Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 1, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Eight Confirmed Cases.

• 35 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 10 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Five Pending Tests.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Public Health has received several test results for individuals they were monitoring and several they were not in the past couple of days. In addition, Public Health has been able to release individuals from quarantine, in accordance to CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines; therefore, the numbers are a direct reflection of their monitoring log.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the County continues to operate under the Governor’s Executive Order for reduced staffing and specific office closures, therefore, offers the following guidance:

• Veterans Service Agency – The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is manned Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and other hours as needed. They are returning messages, both phone and voicemail, monitoring claims in the VA system and standing by to assist through phone interviews any way they can. For the protection of the public and the employees, they are not currently meeting with anyone in person until the social distancing requirements are lifted. They are posting to their Facebook page updates as they get them from the VA and the Veterans Health Administration and the Veterans Benefits Administration. They are also posting updated information on resources and help available to all veterans and their families.

Check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tioga-County-Veterans-Service-Agency for information, resources and if you need assistance or have questions, please message us through our page as well.

• Mental Hygiene: People with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Tioga County Mental Hygiene (Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Services) is available Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tele- psychiatry and Tele-Mental health. If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic and they will arrange in-person appointments.

Crisis services are available after 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker. Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

NEW! Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965