Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 29, 2020

Hey, friends! I’m Remy, a three-year-old Coonhound! I’m a big guy who is about 70 percent legs and I follow my nose wherever it takes me! I’m pretty happy and calm, and the staff thinks that I’m the most handsome hound they’ve ever seen.

I entered the shelter at no fault of my own, and I used to live with other pups! Actually one of my old roommates is here, too; her name is Smudge!

That being said, I got along pretty well with my old roommates, but I would love to meet your pooch before committing to a new one. I haven’t really met any cats, yet, so hopefully the staff can introduce me to some so I can decide if I would like to live with them. I also haven’t met any kids, so I don’t know how I feel about them, either.

I am a pretty chill guy and I usually just hangout, all curled up ion my doggy bed. I really love all the smells here at the shelter; I could sniff around the yard all day if they let me! I can’t wait to find a home so I can sniff some new smells around the yard and house!

If you’re looking for a good boy, you’ve found me! Please come down to Stray Haven to meet me; we can get to know each other!

