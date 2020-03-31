Village launches decorating contest

A group of residents approached the Village of Owego Mayor about a decorating contest to promote unity in the community. The Mayor, Mike Baratta III agreed, stating in a press release, “This is a great idea, something we can do easily to bring up spirits and we can then walk or drive around (while practicing social distancing) to look at what everyone has created.

According to the Mayor you can decorate at any time, and that judging will take place on Saturday, April 4. Find the event on Facebook where you can also find the rules and post your entries. The website address is www.facebook.com/events/879659042484972/.

Also, the Mayor also shared for village residents to get out around 7 p.m. each day and just make some noise. “Blow a car horn or bang some pans together; let your neighbors know we are all in this together,” the Mayor said in a release.