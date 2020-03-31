Tioga County COVID-19 update for March 31, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Eight Confirmed Cases.

• 53 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 14 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 82 Pending Tests.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported there is an increasing number of pending tests. You will continue to see this daily. Some individuals are being tested that we do not know about as they are finding other drive-thru testing. There has been some challenge getting test results from all facilities. In some cases, patients are being notified before Public Health is notified.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the County continues to operate under the Governor’s Executive Order for reduced staffing and specific office closures, therefore, offers the following guidance:

• Board of Elections will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with reduced staffing. Emails directed to Votetioga@co.tioga.ny.us will be responded to as timely as possible. Currently, the Democratic Presidential Primary has been postponed to Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Election Inspectors will be notified of their assignment in late May.

• Department of Motor Vehicles office is closed, per the Governor’s Executive Order. However, the following conditions have been granted: o NYS DMV will honor any 5-hour pre-licensing course certificates that expire during this state of emergency. Once road test scheduling resumes, they will also honor any 5-hour course certificate that expires while the person is waiting for their scheduled test date. o There will be NO automatic downgrades for CDLs where the medical certificate has expired as long as the certificate was valid as of Feb. 29, 2020. If the medical certificate expired on or after March 1, 2020, then the CDL is still valid until the state of emergency is lifted and normal processing in DMV offices can resume. Renewal deadlines for all driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and non-driver ID cards are extended during the time of emergency.

• Mental Hygiene: People with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Tioga County Mental Hygiene (Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Services) is available Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tele- psychiatry and Tele-Mental health.

If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic and we will arrange in-person appointments. Crisis services are available from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker.

Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1- 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• NEW! Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965