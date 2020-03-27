Town of Owego outlines protocol during pandemic

Effective immediately, the Town Clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are requesting residents to limit visits to their office for urgent needs. If you need assistance, please call or use the Contact Us page on the Town’s website, https://townofowego.com, to email your request.

They encourage residents to utilize the online pay for all water / sewer bills. The credit card payment fee for bills issued in April 2020 will be credited back to your account. This is subject to extension. They also recommend using personal or bank checks and money orders. Payments may be mailed into their office or dropped off at the drop box to the right of the front door at Town Hall. Please make sure you used the date/time stamp. Please try to limit cash transactions.

Marriage Licenses will be by appointment only. Effective immediately, all dog license renewals are suspended until further notice.

Until further notice, the Highway Department is responding to emergencies only (downed trees, snow and ice removal). If there is an emergency, contact the Town Supervisor’s office at (607) 687-0123, Option #7, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. If you should need emergency assistance outside these times, please contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s office at (607) 687-1010.

Until further notice, the Utility Department is not open to the public. They will not be performing any internal meter reads or meter change outs. Emergencies will be addressed as necessary. If you need assistance, please call (607) 687-0123 or use the Contact Us page on the Town’s website to email your request.

Effective March 16, 2020, the New York State 6th Judicial District has directed the Town to close the Town Court and offices for a minimum of 45 days. All essential courts proceedings will be transferred to the Tioga County Court. No payments will be taken at the Town of Owego Town Hall. No emails or calls will be returned during this period of time.

All Town parks will remain open for walking and other outdoor activities. The dog park will remain open. They highly recommend you not use the playgrounds. Use of playgrounds is at your own risk.

Camping is scheduled to open on Monday, April 13, 2020. Check the Park’s page on the Town’s website for current updates.

Effective March 17, 2020, all bathrooms will be closed and they will be installing a port-a-john. Pavilion rentals will only be taken by phone at (607) 687-0123, Option #6, or by emailing Planning and Zoning on their page of the Town’s website.

Until further notice, the Assessor‘s office will be closed to the public. Any documents that need to be dropped off may be deposited in the drop box to the right of the outside door of the Town Hall. Call Planning and Zoning at (607) 687-0123, Option #6, is you need more information.

Until further notice, the Planning and Zoning office will be closed to the public and immediate needs will handled by appointment only. If you need assistance, call the Town Supervisor at (607) 687-0123, Option #7.