Our shelter animals

Feeling lonely or depressed? You might feel stressed and confused, perhaps even a little scared. This virus thing has got us all down. Especially since the weather has kept us inside most of the day. Some may be missing friends and family. I know I am, but at least I have lots to do to keep boredom from taking its toll.

Pictured are some of the crates of dogs that came to Animal Care Sanctuary on the van from St. Hubert’s that are now ready to adopt.

The description above is how some of us are feeling right now, but it’s a temporary thing. For a shelter animal, it’s their reality, every day – and it feels like forever until they are adopted or fostered with a family.

Unloading the dogs from St. Hubert’s, one by one.

The animal shelters in our area are in desperate need for adopters, foster families and donations. Some have had to shorten their hours or close altogether. But the animals are still there. And they need us.

Andrew Hyer from St. Hubert’s brings one of the small dogs out of the van.

Worried about the coronavirus and having pets in your house? According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.”

More pups arrive.

So many dogs and cats that were originally living in shelters and found forever homes in our communities turned out to be such wonderful companion animals. Some gave back and became a nurturing part of our communities.

More pups arrive.

Remember Newton the therapy dog who visited the Sayre Personal Care Center and the Bradford County Manor? He also started a program for young readers at the Bradford County Library. He was originally a shelter dog at Animal Care Sanctuary (ACS) in East Smithfield, Pa. Who would have thought a shelter dog like Newton with such a horrible past would turn into a companion who made such an impact and a difference in the lives of so many.

Andrew Hyer hands Ozzie and Harriet, who came together, to Rachel Rossiter.

A no-kill shelter for over 50 years, ACS just took in 24 dogs – 16 under the age of one year – in need of homes. They are waiting right now for families who can give them a forever home or a foster situation.

Rachel Rossiter takes Butters from the van.

Wings of Rescue flew that litter of dogs to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, N.J. from shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi. St. Hubert’s then provided a van to transport them to ACS.

This black pup has lots of kisses for Jill Elston, ACS vet tech.

“We got a total of 40-some dogs when the flight came in,” said Andrew Hyer, from St. Hubert’s. “We kept 21 after bringing 24 here.”

According to Hyer and ACS Director Joan Smith-Reese, dogs and cats are being euthanized even more now because most transports have come to a halt. It was St. Hubert’s that initiated this transport.

Pictured is another pup that arrived at ACS.

“I think that the most important thing during this scary time is that there’s still animals out there that need homes,” said Smith-Reese. “We’re in the business of saving lives.”

Pictured is another pup that arrived at ACS.

ACS is taking applications for adoption and fostering by going online to www.animalcaresanctuary.org and click on “adopt” or “volunteer” for the foster program. Or call (570) 596-2200.Our shelter animalsACS is taking applications for adoption and fostering by going online to www.animalcaresanctuary.org and click on “adopt” or “volunteer” for the foster program. Or call (570) 596-2200.

Pictured is another pup that arrived at ACS.

Stray Haven in Waverly, is also in need of donations and homes for their animals. They can be contacted at (607) 565-2859.

Pictured is another pup that arrived at ACS.

It’s so wonderful to see how people are helping each other in this time of crisis, but what about our shelter animals? They need us now more than ever.

Pictured is another pup that arrived at ACS.