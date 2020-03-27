UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) Tioga County confirms six positive cases of COVID-19

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported as of 3:15 p.m. today, she received the following UPDATED Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Six (6) confirmed cases.

• 62 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 29 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 93 tests are pending.

In light of this updated information, Chairwoman Sauerbrey wanted to issue an updated press release to provide the most current up-to-date information.

Going forward, Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported she anticipates receiving our daily statistics at 4 p.m., therefore, press releases will be sent immediately following.

Original: Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

• Two confirmed cases.

• Forty-nine (49) Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Twenty-two (22) Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 79 tests are pending.

Chair Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is closed.

Residents should call the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965 if you have an immediate need.

A self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, Owego, N.Y. There is also a drop-box outside the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork.

Tioga County DSS is operational and applications are being processed. If you would like to speak to someone about applying for benefits, questions regarding your case, or other assistance you require for you and your family during this crisis, you may call 687-8300. The phone lines are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday; you will be put in touch with the appropriate DSS department. HEAP specific calls can dial 687-8428. To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, visit www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Pistol Permit Office is open Monday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for AMENDMENTS ONLY. NO FINGERPRINTING.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• NEW! Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965