Tioga County provides COVID-19 update

On Thursday, County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

Two confirmed cases.

Sixty-two (62) Individuals are in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Seventeen (17) Individuals are in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

Seventy-one (71) tests are pending.

Sauerbrey reported a self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP, is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, Owego, N.Y. There is also a drop-box outside of the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork.

Tioga County Department of Social Services (DSS) is operational and applications are being processed. If you would like to speak to someone about applying for benefits, questions regarding your case, or other assistance you require for you and your family during this crisis, you may call (607) 687-8300. The phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday; you will be put in touch with the appropriate DSS department. HEAP specific should be directed to (607) 687-8428.

To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, visit www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Pistol Permit Office is open Monday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for amendments only. There will be no fingerprinting.

For more county and state information and resources, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/; https://ph.tiogacountyny.com; Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health; the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623; Tioga County EOC at 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.); and the New York Stated Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19).