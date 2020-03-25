Tioga County update for March 25; resources listed for relief

In a press release on Wednesday, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

• Two confirmed cases.

• 72 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 15 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 72 tests are pending.

Chair Sauerbrey reported a self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, Owego, N.Y.

There is also a drop-box outside the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork. Tioga County DSS is operational and applications are being processed. If you would like to speak to someone about applying for benefits, questions regarding your case, or other assistance you require for you and your family during this crisis, you may call 687-8300. The phone lines are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday; you will be put in touch with the appropriate DSS department. HEAP specific calls can dial 687-8428.

To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, visit www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.

The NYS Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division provides information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to COVID-19, and its effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic for additional information.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)