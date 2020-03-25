State Police seeking tips identifying Home Depot larceny suspect

New York State Police at Endwell are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual.

The woman is accused stealing several items from the Home Depot in Johnson City.

According to police, she entered the store on March 23, 2020 and left without paying for several items and departed in what appeared to be a gray colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

If you have any information, contact State Police at Endwell by calling at (607) 754-2701. Reference case 9491428.