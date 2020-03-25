Local pantries institute no person-to-person contact; announce food distribution dates

Because of the announcement by Health and Human Services that the coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency in the United States, and in an effort to prevent spread of the virus, The Open Door Mission and Red Door will be following the Tioga County Department of Social Services guideline of no person to person contact.

Food distribution for pantry clients will be as follows:

Owego’s Pantry at the Open Door Mission will be distributing food on Monday, March 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. In Lockwood, the Pantry will distribute on Tuesday, March 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The Waverly Senior Pantry will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Watch for notices of their next monthly food distribution.

You can call the Open Door Mission at (607) 687-1121 for emergency situations. They are available if it is within their ability to help.

To ensure the health and safety of customers, employees, and the Open Door Mission’s shelter residents, they will be closing their retail stores in Owego and Waverly for two weeks.