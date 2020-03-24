Tioga County Update: March 24, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

Two confirmed cases

68 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

14 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

66 tests are pending.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is affecting all of us in one way or another. Chair Sauerbrey reported information is available on the CDC website on how to reduce stress for yourself, your children, and others.



People with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Tioga County Mental Hygiene (Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Services) is available Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tele-psychiatry and Tele-Mental health. If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic and we will arrange in-person appointments.



Crisis services are available after 5 p.m. and until 9 a.m. weekdays and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker. Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)