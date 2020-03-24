Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Broome County

On Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar confirmed the second COVID-19 related death in Broome County.

The Broome County Health Department received confirmation of the COVID-19 test result Tuesday morning. The patient was a female in her 90s at Lourdes Hospital. The contact tracing investigation by the Broome County Health Department is underway.

Anyone who has been in contact with any positive COVID-19 case in Broome County will receive a call from the Health Department. If necessary, a public notification will be released about public locations where any positive case patient may have traveled.

Updated case numbers can be found online: http://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.

County Executive Garnar also reminded the public that donations of medical resources can be dropped off at the newly opened donation center at the old Macy’s building at the Oakdale Mall. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items being accepted at the site can be found on the Broome County website.

Broome County officials remind you to stay home, avoid contact with others, and if you feel sick and do not need immediate assistance, please contact your healthcare provider via phone or virtual health with questions prior to heading to the emergency room.