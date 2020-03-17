Candor St. Baldrick’s event postponed

The Candor St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon and 5K race scheduled for Sunday, March 29 has been postponed due to school closures and the Tioga County State of Emergency. Event organizers are working to reschedule a date for the event, and hope to announce that new date shortly.

In the meantime, event organizers remind everyone to take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

“Remember, there may be people out there you know who may not be able to go out to get groceries due to already having a compromised health issue,” said event coordinator Kelly Starkweather. “Give them a call and check in.”

To keep up with Candor’s St. Baldrick event, check their website at www.stbaldricks.org/events/Candor2020 and their Facebook page @candorstbaldricksevent.