Owego Kitchen offers free meals

This afternoon, The Owego Kitchen offered free meals in an effort to assist families that are temporarily out of work as well as youth not receiving their school lunches during the shut downs.

For Julie Lovelass, serving people was second nature. Julie and Ike, owners of The Owego Kitchen plan to do the food giveaways as long as the need is there.

We will have more on this effort in Sunday’s Print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. To stay informed on hours and the location for food pickup from The Owego Kitchen, you can find them on Facebook.