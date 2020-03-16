Tioga County Emergency Center opens to deal with coronavirus situation

Posted By: psadvert March 16, 2020

The Tioga County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) opened today, March 16, due to the Coronavirus situation in Tioga County.

The EOC can be reached by dialing (607) 687-8477 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

If you have an emergency after these hours related to the Coronavirus, you can contact the numbers listed below: 

NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 

Tioga Co Public Health: (607) 687-8623 

Dial 911 for all other emergencies.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County Emergency Center opens to deal with coronavirus situation"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*