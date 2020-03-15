Village of Owego Art Park Community Meeting planned for Sunday is postponed

The Village of Owego, in collaboration with Cornell University Design Connect, was set to host an Art Park Community Meeting on Sunday, March 15, at the Owego First Presbyterian Union Church, located at 90 North Ave. in Owego.

Due to the current situation, the Village of Owego and Cornell University Design Connect have decided to postpone the meeting.

With the exception of students returning home for spring break (and remaining there for the rest of the semester), Cornell University is strongly discouraging all domestic travel, both personal and Cornell-related.

A new date for the Art Park Community Meeting will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, contact Mayor Baratta at mayor-vofowego@stny.rr.com or call (607) 687-3555.