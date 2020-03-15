Coronavirus case confirmed in Tioga County, New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that among several new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, one is in Tioga County.

Additional details about where in Tioga County were not provided. One case had already been confirmed in Broome County.

As of Saturday’s briefing, 524 novel coronavirus cases had been confirmed in New York state. The state’s first death related to the disease was also announced – an 82-year-old woman from Brooklyn who had also been dealing with emphysema.

“As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and the number of positive cases increases, we are encouraging New Yorkers to use tele-medicine if they are sick and we will set up a new drive-through mobile testing facility on Long Island to help keep people out of emergency rooms and reduce the strain on our health care system,” Cuomo said. “The more tests we do, the higher the number of positive cases we will see — so we need to keep that context in mind when we see these numbers continuing to go up. And we will continue to communicate the facts, because the facts and the information defeat the fear and anxiety in this situation.”

Cuomo said he would sign an executive order to help relieve the economic impacts of COVID-19 on workers and schools, which include waiving a seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance claims related to COVID-19 and eliminating an aid penalty for districts ordered to close.