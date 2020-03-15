Readers’ Column for the week of March 15, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Because of our company’s election policy, some comments were omitted this week that relate to local elections that are coming up this month, such as the Village election in Owego and smaller contests and votes throughout the county.

Car washes recycle water to save water. They filter it to remove the dirt. The filters cannot remove the dissolved road salt.

~

All orange juice, even if it says 100 percent orange juice, is artificially flavored.

~

Ever notice that no matter how much you brush your teeth and avoid sugars, they still find suspicious spots for cavities. If only we could get an honest second opinion, same as when we see a medical specialist, they’re likely to find something in their specialty. Is that why medical costs are so high?

~

Those plastic grocery store bags that we used to get all the time at check out, keep them. Keep a half a dozen in a small bag, keep them in your purse or pocket and when you check out at the supermarket pull them out and use those bags. That way they are good for a long time.

~

Who is in charge of people letting their garbage pile up so bad cats get into them, tearing them up and end up flying all over? Who do you call, the code enforcer? I’m sure this is happening in a lot of little towns and villages. People; get rid of your garbage, please!

~

I just want to say I love Andrew Cuomo. I’m proud he’s my governor. He’s got balls made of brass. He’s got what it takes to stand up to the NRA and Donald Trump. He’s got my vote all the way.

~

A center for nonprofit services is a great idea in Owego, and the use of that $10 million. However, where are the people going to move to that are being moved from their homes for that non profit center? There is no good low-income housing in Owego, which is where we need it. There is no transportation outside the border of Owego. So please think about where these people are going. Perhaps use some of that $10 million to build some low-income housing instead of an art park, which is going to draw no one to a town where the houses are falling apart. Let’s take care of the people that need some help.

~

People would have an easier time fastening their seat belts if they weren’t buried under the seat. Seat Belt extenders are available. Get them on the web; if you get it from a dealer, they’ll jack up the price. If you get a new car, demand that the dealer provides seat belt extenders.

~

If Governor Cuomo wants to provide medical care, let him come up with the money in New York, and like other states. Federal programs are notoriously inefficient and fraudulent.

~

Government money doesn’t mean it is free. It is our tax money decided by somebody else how they spend it.

~

To the reader who called in last week and had a run in with the bigfoot Sasquatch up on Lillie Hill Road. One piece of advice, get help.

~

I, too, saw the Sasquatch on Glenmary Drive. I stopped the truck, got out, and had a beer with him. He’s a great guy. He likes Bud Lite and Camel cigarettes.

~

I used to reply to many of the Pennysaver comments, but they have gotten so off the wall and ridiculous that I can no longer reason with stupidity. It’s beneath me.

~

Most people read about global warming, glaciers melting, sea levels rising, ocean temperatures increasing, etc. Wherever you go throughout the country you’re likely to see mall parking, bank parking lots, school lots, and streetlights on during the daytime. If these tens of thousands of lights were turned off at sunrise and not turned on again until sunset, nationally, probably two coal fired electric generating plants could be shut down. Who me? Yes you.

~

Most of our roads are asphalt. If done right, that will last for many years. Instead the asphalt roads are more likely to be cheaply done and will soon need repairs to potholes. Something else we are paying for – road repairs and vehicle damage. What do the maintenance people have for training? Who inspects their work, how much are they paid?

~

I’m looking for an older exercise bicycle. If anyone has one that they would like to give away or for a reasonable price, call 727-8942.

~

If you’re not happy living in New York State you should leave, but last week’s caller has to realize that’s not a realistic answer. I would hate to work for someone like this. To just up and leave is not always possible or realistic. Cuomo and his elitist friends should be working for New York State residents. Since we all know this will never happen, please work toward a solution of lowering our overpriced everything. Please do not spew unrealistic solutions – they go nowhere. Do not become another Cuomo. Work for the people of New York State. Let’s get out there and lower taxes and make this a nice place to live and be competitive with the other states in this country other than California.

~

Let’s all pray that they find a cure for this coronavirus, ASAP!

~

Just calling to debunk yet another spin the schools have put on it. You don’t get state aid for non-resident children to attend your school, only if they are disabled. You get reimbursement for books. The teacher’s union does allow the teachers to bring their students if they’re out of the district. The superintendent, the staff, none of them can bring their kids without having to pay. They’re just putting a spin on it to cover their tracks. How high do you think our taxes are going up again this year?

~

I found a set of car keys on the left hand side of the road coming up Forest Hill. They look like they’ve been there a while – the rings are very rusty. There’s a blue rectangular thing hanging off the keys. Call 625-3564.

~

Women’s gold pocket watch presented to a much-loved Owego Teacher Jennie Steele was shown on WSKG ’s Southern Tier Treasurers. The Tioga History Museum would like to photograph it for their collections. Contact curator@TiogaHistory.Org or call (607) 687-2460 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

~

The comment referencing Out-of-District tuition at Tioga CSD can be found at See Through NY as a public record. The contract is titled; NEGOTIATED AGREEMENT for and between THE CHIEF SCHOOL OFFICER and the TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION of the TIOGA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT; 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020. The answer to the inquiry is found on page 15. ARTICLE V – SALARY AND COMPENSATION – 8. Non-Resident Student Tuition While a teacher is actively employed by the Tioga Central School District, their child(ren) who attend Tioga Central School District are exempt from any nonresident tuition charges that shall be established by the Board of Education.

~

Congratulations on missing the point that 1) Even though Cuomo is unpopular in Tioga County he still got 35 percent of the vote here so the feeling isn’t universal and 2) He got 60 percent statewide and guess what – everyone’s vote is equal. He won. You lost. A significant number of people here agree with the outcome. Get over it.

~

If the road crew is going to spread salt or sand they have to travel the streets anyhow, so what’s the difference if they drop the plow while doing so?

~

I had a run in with the Bigfoot / Sasquatch up on Lillie Hill. I almost hit it with my truck! After coming to a complete stop it approached my truck. I swerved around it and took off! It kept up with me for a good 100 yards before tripping and falling in the ditch. I won’t be driving up there anymore at night!

~

In looking at the controversy relating to getting recreational marijuana in New York State, does anyone know if an individual will be able to grow a certain number of plants for personal consumption?

~

Well spring is almost here which means warm weather and opening windows to let fresh air in, and it also means that the loud obnoxious noise makers on Central Avenue will be back at it again, especially the weekends until 3 or so in the morning.

National Political Viewpoints

Trump is thinking of giving the presidential Medal of Freedom honor to Howard Stern. He thinks it will be a step up from Rush Limbaugh.

~

Newsflash. The democrat party elites are charged with elder abuse by running poor old befuddled Joe Biden. They should be totally ashamed of this action. They are truly dog-faced pony soldiers.

~

The left-wing democrat loons and their useful idiots in the lame stream media are now trying to blame President Trump for the Coronavirus and the drop in the stock market, give me a break! You can blame the Chinese if you want. Stop politicizing everything.

~

Leon Panetta, former defense secretary, spoke so well and intelligently on TV last week about the election. It was so refreshing for a change. He said he voted for Joe Biden because he would bring back values to the oval office and we need Joe Biden to heal this country. We do need someone who we can look up to and bring us together, who we can trust. We’ve had enough lies in the past four years.

~

Maybe federal employees should not have special health insurance. Maybe they should get on the health insurance like everyone else and then they would realize what our problems are.

~

Do you know why the Democratic Party doesn’t have a good candidate for president? Because there aren’t any.

~

So why can’t you ask Joe Biden a simple question without him blowing up in your face? He was asked about the caucuses and he blew up. You bring up his son Hunter and that mess; he doesn’t want to talk about it. This gentleman now brings up questions on the gun debate and he glares at him. This is not the man we want in the White House. President Trump would have handled those so differently, so polished. Vote Trump, we don’t need Biden who you can’t even talk to. And then he says to the gentleman, about the gun debate, that he doesn’t even work for the American people. Well, somebody has to educate him because if he wants to be elected president he will be working for the American people. I guess we’ll never have to worry about that; he’ll never be elected.

~

It is obvious to all that Joe Biden is suffering from cognitive decline. The real culprits are the democrat party elites who have decided it’s better to have to lose the presidential election with a cerebrally compromised candidate than to lose power under a Marxist Bernie Sanders led regime. They have asked the Bernie bros to throw in the towel before more debates, which Biden cannot handle. Biden asks for a seated debate next and will buck future debates citing coronavirus concerns. The democrats are a mess and a disgrace and Bernie gets the shaft once again.

~

It’s time to give President Trump and Mike Pence some praise for all the endless hours they are spending trying to control the coronavirus. And by the way, did anybody think the Chinese weren’t going to fight back against Trump’s trade war. How about the Equifax breach with the four Chinese soldiers that hacked into our credit system and got everybody’s social security and financial information? You’re welcome China.

~

Joe Biden clearly has dementia. I watched a loved one go through this, had the same anger issues, fly off the handle, and can’t control anything. It’s what sleepy Joe is going through right now. If anybody thinks Joe’s going to get any better they better send him some medicine, because today will be better than he will be tomorrow.

~

Ya gotta laugh. The mainstream media breathlessly reports the numbers when it comes to the Socialist Democrats in the primaries. But, no reporting is made of the number of votes cast for President Trump. The votes he’s gotten in those states makes a joke of the votes received by the Democrats, exceeding their total votes by hundreds of thousands. Google it yourself. You sure won’t find it reported in the media.

~

I had the pleasure of attending Tracy Mitrano’s town hall meeting last night. What an intelligent, energetic lady. She would work to reduce health care costs, strengthen our local economy and get corporate money out of politics. What a great asset it would be to have someone in Congress that cared about the middle class and the senior’s of Tioga County. Not Tom Reed who only cares about his corporate political donors and his do nothing Congress buddies.

~

Early, around 8:25, this past Sunday night a good omen shone upon our land. The shadow of Venus could be seen with a pencil and a piece of white paper. This means our Republic will be saved by allowing Trump to continue his crusade against the forces of evil for another four years.

~

Putting “socialist” in a country name doesn’t make it socialist. Nazi Germany wasn’t socialist. Their companies remained in private hands so it therefore wasn’t socialist. Just putting democratic or republic in a name doesn’t mean it’s true. Do you think the USSR (R standing for Republics) was a collection of republics? Do you think the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a democratic republic? Do you think the People’s Republic of China is a republic? Please stop falling for the right wing propaganda.

~

Trump said the two women justices should recuse themselves on matters involving Trump but he is okay with the two justices he appointed being able to vote. And why didn’t he think the two male liberal justices should recuse themselves? Why just the women? What a crock. What a crook.

~

“Our republic and its press will rise or fall together. An able, disinterested, public-spirited press, with trained intelligence to know the right and courage to do it, can preserve that public virtue without which popular government is a sham and a mockery. A cynical, mercenary. demagogic press will produce in time a people as base as itself. The power to mold the future of the Republic will be in the hands of the journalism of future generations.” — Joseph Pulitzer

~

Because of Trump’s irrational hatred for anything Obama did, Trump totally dismantled the Pandemic Response Team, cut funding for the CDC and other health agencies that Obama had put in place. Now we have COVID19 that is threatening to shut down the world economy. The dismal incompetent response from this administration has now led to the crashing of the stock market. Since this crisis began, the market has lost over 5,000 points. Trump has now presided over the six worst stock market drops in history. Trump is well on his way to totally destroying our economy.

~

Seems that most bleeding heart Liberals failed parenting 101. Most folks learn early on that when you have kids, you reward behavior you WANT and punish behavior you DON’T want. Guess many Liberal / Socialist Democrats didn’t learn that. Look at the way they “govern” if you don’t believe it.