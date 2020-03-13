Abused and neglected children need your voice

CASA trains volunteer citizens that are temporarily appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the Family Courts with the Southern Tier.

Would you like to invest your time to help a child enhance their life? Change a child’s story.

Become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). CASA of the Southern Tier, Inc. will be holding their next class soon. All classes will be held at CASA’s office in Painted Post, N.Y.

Call the CASA office at 936-CASA to receive an application packet and to reserve a seat. Application packets can also be completed online at www.casasoutherntier.org.

