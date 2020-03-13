Bartending for a good cause

Bob Fisher, CEO and George Bowen, chief lending officer, both from Tioga State Bank, recently spent the evening bartending at the John Barleycorn to raise funds for Owego Gymnastics’ scholarship families.

All the tips from received between 5:30 and 8 p.m. went to this great cause. According to Jana Bowen, from Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, the fundraiser was a big success!

Pictured, are Bob Fisher, Jana Bowen, and George Bowen. Provided.

If interested in a scholarship form, please call the office at 687-2458 or email to OwegoGymnastics@stny.rr.com.

A not-for-profit organization since 1964, Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is partially funded by Tioga United Way.