Vehicle charging station to open in Owego

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special Ribbon Cutting event for Nelson Development on Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at 130 Temple St. in Owego.

Ten level 2 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at 130 Temple St., Owego for all commercial and residential tenants of 231 Main. Program funding is partially provided by an incentive from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) – Charge Ready NY Program.

The level 2 charging station is a specialized charger, which provides power at 240v on average and will provide up to 20 miles of charge per hour. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) vehicles can both be charged using these Level 2 charges.

Launched by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in 2018, Charge Ready NY provides $4,000 per vehicle charging port for public or private employers, building owners, municipalities and non-profit organizations to install Level 2 charging stations. NYSERDA is providing $7 million for this initiative for a total of 1,750 new charging ports throughout the state.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) are fully-electric cars with rechargeable batteries and no gasoline engine; Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) can recharge the battery through both regenerative braking and “plugging in” to an external source of electrical power.