Tioga Downs to hold seasonal job fairs during March

Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located in Nichols, N.Y., will be holding job fairs for seasonal and year round positions during the month of March.

The first will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and is open to the public.

The second job fair is for veterans only on Saturday, March 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On the same day, the public is welcome to come and apply fro 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The job fairs will take place at P.J. Clarke’s, located within the resort. You can apply on line prior to the job fair at www.tiogadowns.com/careers.