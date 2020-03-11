Benefit for Aurora planned for March 22

On March 22, from noon to 4 p.m., a benefit for five-year-old Aurora, who was born with PFFD, or Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency, will take place at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

Young Aurora will be having rotational-plasty surgery in June, and will also be attending Camp No Limits in April in Texas, and then again in August in Maine. The camp helps those with limb loss and limb deficiencies.

Pictured, is five-year-old Aurora. Provided photo.

The benefit will assist Aurora with travel expenses for camp, and to go back and forth to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Rochester, where Aurora will have the surgery.

For the benefit, there will be food, a bake sale, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, kids’ activities, and music by Matt Burt, guitarist, Brewhaha, and Voodoo Highway.

For more information, you can find Aurora’s Journey Benefit on Facebook, or go to Gofundme.com and search for Princess Aurora’s Journey to make a donation.