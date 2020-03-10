Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 26, 2020, property located at 11 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from American Equity Funding to Owego Hose Teams Inc. for $6,000.

On Feb. 28, 2020, property located at 105 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from First Granter: Brian Larson As Co-Atty. In Fact to Marsha Morris for $52,000.

On Feb. 28, 2020, property located at 403 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Todd Lindsey to Christopher Joyce for $4,500.

On Mar. 3, 2020, property located at 33 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Cathy Trudeau to Glenn and Lisa Jarvis for $110,000.

On Mar. 3, 2020, property located at 24 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Sandra Clover to Gretchen Balshuweit for $95,000.

On Mar. 3, 2020, property located at 287 Nagel Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Timothy English to Kenneth Proper for $189,740.