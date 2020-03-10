Chili Cook-off and fundraiser set for March 29 in Newark Valley

Do you have a favorite chili recipe you would like to share? The Newark Valley United Church of Christ will be hosting their second annual Chili Dinner and Chili Cook-off fundraiser on Sunday, March 29, and they are seeking entries from the community.

There will be two categories – meat or vegetarian. There will also be a separate category for entries from youth 14 and under. The winners’ will not only having boasting rights, but will also be the recipient of a grocery gift card.

Last year there were eight entries from a variety of community members, including The Reverend, The Mayor, The Woodsman, and the Nurse and Engineer. Among the entries were a tasty venison chili, another called Refrigerator Chili, a chocolate Chili Mole, and a super hot and spicy pork based chili.

The winners will be announced at the end of the day after everyone has had a chance to vote for their favorite dish. The funds raised will help support the annual free Thanksgiving Day Meal that local Newark Valley Churches provide to over 150 community members as well as a new summer youth program for the community.