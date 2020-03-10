Unified basketball is helping develop the school community

For the first time, enough students are participating for the Owego Apalachin Central School District to field two unified basketball teams for the upcoming spring season. Unified basketball is designed to be inclusive, allowing students with developmental disabilities to team up with general education students and compete against similar teams from schools around the Southern Tier.

“There are a lot of benefits for the program. It provides students with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play team sports for their school. It builds relationships between the kids, promotes social and emotional health and provides all the positives of high school sports,” said Koren Rubino, Owego Apalachan middle school physical education teacher and coordinator for unified basketball for the district.

Members of the 2020 Owego Apalachin Central School District unified basketball team sign their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Unified basketball is designed to be inclusive so that students from general education can play with students with intellectual disabilities. Provided photo.

Now in its third year in existence, Rubino said that the program has finally become popular enough to field two separate teams after starting with 16 students in the first year.

“It’s grown and garnered a lot of support, created opportunities for students and for me as an adult,” Rubino said.

The impact on the district has been clear, with students participating in spring sports regularly showing up for unified basketball games.

“It’s become a focus during our spring season for athletes, and really helps develop the school community and helps promote positive school culture,” Rubino said.

Rubino added that staff and parents have been very involved as well.

“This is the first time we have had two teams, and it means a lot to us that our students are participating and supporting this program along with parents, the community and staff members. And the fact that it has grown really shows how much our school is inclusive of all our students and supportive of all sports,” Rubino added.

By having general education students and students with developmental disabilities playing together, they inherently become more accepting of people and their differences.

“It teaches students how to be a team, teaches acceptance, sportsmanship, coping skills, physical skills, and connects them with adult mentors,” Rubino said.

In another change for this year, Rubino said that during home games that the district’s cheerleading squad would cheer on the team.

“And the cheerleaders will also include students with intellectual disabilities,” Rubino said.

The first practice for the upcoming season is fast approaching on April 14, but the schedule isn’t out yet as participating districts tally up how many teams will be needed.

“Some districts have to split into two teams because you want to make sure that everyone gets playing time,” Rubino said.