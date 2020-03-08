What’s Happening for the week of March 8, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28

Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) Annual Quilt Exhibit runs Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 110 Front St., Owego. The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

MARCH 6 to 22

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents Monty Python’s Spamalot, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m., Delphine Street, Owego.

MARCH 8

Spring Thaw Antiques and Collectables Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dryden Fire Hall, Route 13, Dryden. Free admission.

Potluck Meal after Morning Worship, Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Bonus points if your food contribution is green.

American Legion Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

Tablet Talk: Learn to use your Tablet, 2 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call 859-4755, ext. 3 to register.

MARCH 10

Sayre Historical Society Annual Dinner to focus on the Junction Canal, 6 p.m., Sayre High School. Deadline for reservations is March 1. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 5 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative Third Regular Meeting of 2020, 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Athens Senior Citizens St. Patrick’s Luncheon, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. Bring a covered dish or dessert, your own table service, and wear green for this event. Coffee will be provided. New members welcome. Any questions, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.

Whole Food Plant-Based Diet – Film and Discussion Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tioga County Government Office, second floor conference room, 56 Main St., Owego. RSVP by calling or texting to (607) 342-3159.

Che-Hanna Club March 11th Meeting, “Show n Tell”, 7 p.m., Sayre High School Cafeteria.

MARCH 12

Lego Club at the Coburn Free Library, 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 13 and 14

Girl Scout Troop #40514 and #40296 Cookie Sale, 4 to 8 p.m., Sweeney’s Market, Route 434, Apalachin.

Coburn Free Library’s Book Bonanza, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., Main Street, Owego. These are free but donations are appreciated. The Friends are asking that you please remember to bring your own bags.

MARCH 14

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.

Corned Beef or Ham and Cabbage Dinner, noon to 2 p.m., Nichols American Legion, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

National Wild Turkey Federation Annual Banquet, 5 p.m., Owego Treadway, Route 17C, Owego. For information, call Larry at 239-9472 or visit https://events.nwtf.org.

The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties present a free viewing of the film “Harriet, 10 a.m., Cinema Saver, 19 Madison Ave., Endicott.

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Route 17C, West, Owego. Free admission; for dealer table information, call Dave at 659-3949.

Corned Beef or Ham Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church Hall, 309 Front St., Owego. Cost is $10 for adults, and a meal for kids is $5; Irish Soda Bread will be available at $4 per loaf. Tickets are available at the church office, located at 309 Front St. in Owego. Call 687-1068 for more information.

A Cat in the Hat performed by Magician Chris Johnson, 12 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Women’s History Month Presentation Series: “The Personal Side of Esther McQuigg Slack Morris”, 2 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, Front Street, Owego.

Acrylic Art Program at the Coburn Free Library, 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Soup Cook Off, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Finger Lakes Finns Meeting, 1 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall. Richard Koski presentation will explore the rich heritage of Finnish immigrants in Trumansburg and the Finger Lakes area.

American Legion Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Series: Influencing like Jesus – 15 biblical principles of persuasion, 11 a.m. to noon, Straits Corners Baptist Church, 1140 Straits Corners Rd., Candor. All are welcome.

MARCH 16

Owego Apalachin Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

VFW Auxiliary Post 1371 Monthly Meeting, 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Educational Presentation: Saint Patrick- His Life and Mission by Tim Bridgeman, 6:45 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 18

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Free Community Meal, third Wednesday of the month, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., St. John’s Church Hall, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. All are welcome.

MARCH 19

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

American Legion Auxiliary Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego. Meal will include ham and macaroni and cheese, vegetables and dessert for $9.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 20

VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MARCH 21

From The Forest To The Table: Preserving and Cooking Wild Mushrooms Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Presented by the Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society.

Candor Community Showcase, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. Also collecting bottles and cans for the St. Baldrick’s event in Candor.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. / Rte. 858, Little Meadows, Pa. Bag sale begins at 1 p.m. Lunch available.

Spring Craft Show and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal.

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Agway, Owego.

Monte Carlo Casino Night, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW, 207 Main Street, Owego.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

Girl Scout Troop #40514 and #40296 Cookie Sale, 4 to 8 p.m., Sweeney’s Market, Route 434, Apalachin.

Celebrating 200 Years of Methodism, 7 p.m., 6110 St. Rt. 17C, Endicott – across from the Campville Fire Station. Everyone is invited.

Women’s History Month Presentation Series, 2 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, Front Street, Owego. Linda Williams tells the story of Helen Dean King, a female Scientist at the turn of the 20th century, her discoveries and practices are still used today.

MARCH 21 and 22

Maple Weekend – All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Speedsville Fire Station, Speedsville. Pure maple syrup provided by SweeTrees Maple.

MARCH 22

American Legion Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Cornhole Tournament, registration is at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 12:30 p.m., Owego VFW, Main Street, Owego. To benefit Cub Scout Pack 37. For questions, call or text Mike at 426-0479

MARC.H 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Make Art Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Suggest age is four to 17, but all are welcome!

MARCH 25

Family Movie Night “The Lorax”, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MARCH 26

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

The Story of the American Woodcock, doors open at 6:15 p.m., program begins at 6:45 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 27

VFW Friday Night Special: chicken parm with a side of spaghetti, soup and salad bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Van Etten Library Book Club, 12:15 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. March book is The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green.

MARCH 27 and 28

Girl Scout Troop #40514 and #40296 Cookie Sale, 4 to 8 p.m., Sweeney’s Market, Route 434, Apalachin.

MARCH 28

Nichols American Legion 1624 Grilled Pork Chop Dinner begins at noon, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

Hamley’s Maple Demonstrations and Pancakes, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 72 Frost Hollow Rd., Barton.

Women’s History Month Presentation Series: “Florodora! The story of Elaine (Pearl) Selover, a Zeigfeld Follies girl from Canawana, 2 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, Front Street, Owego.

MARCH 29

American Legion Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Chili Cook Off Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The United Church of Christ Newark Valley, S. Main St., Newark Valley. Suggested donation of $8 per dinner, but will be accepting any freewill donations. They are also seeking entries for the chili cook off.

Pins for Pets, fundraiser for Stray Haven, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Owego Bowl, 1404 Taylor Rd., Owego. A $20 donation includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, and pizza. The cost is a $5 donation for non-bowlers and includes pizza. There will also be raffles and more. To register, email to donna@strayhavenspca.com.

MARCH 30

Second Review of Budget with Owego Apalachin Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 31

Trivia, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.