Tioga United Way fundraisers are underway

Tioga United Way is hosting their 5th Annual Adult Spelling Bee along with their Celebrity Adventure Auction in order to raise money and awareness for the 31 agencies that depend, in part, on the Tioga United Way to fund their services and programs.

This year the online auction, Celebrity Adventures, includes the following.

Do you have a love for giraffes or ever wondered how behind the scenes works at Animal Adventure Park? Here is your chance to have lunch for two with Jordan Patch on the giraffe deck! Jordan will take you on a tour of the giraffe barns and get some extra giraffe lovin’.

Have you been to the Belva Lockwood Inn yet? How does dinner and drinks for 10 sound? The highest bidder will dine at the Inn with an amazing dinner prepared by their private chef.

We all need a little TLC! This spa package includes an hour massage with a shiatsu sinus facial from Handprints Massage and Wellness. Treat your nails with a manicure and mini Pedicure from Stilettos Hair & Nails. Need a new dress? Stop into Lily Style Loft and treat yourself. Finish the day off with a cocktail and dinner at MJ’s Bar and Restaurant.

Merry Maids is giving the highest bidder a two-hour full house cleaning! Two hours with two cleaners! Your house is going to look and smell amazing when they’re done.

Josh Thole, local MLB player, is taking a group of four to tour the Cooperstown Hall of Fame with him. You will get to ride with Josh, tour the hall of fame and enjoy lunch.

Are you ready for baseball season? The highest bidder will get four tickets to a New York Yankees 2020 season game and a hotel stay in New York City.

“No soup for you!” The highest bidder will enjoy two VIP tickets to meet Larry Thomas, from Seinfeld, on Aug. 25 at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game – Rumble Ponies vs. Fisher Cats. The winner will also receive two Rumble Ponies t-shirts.

Have you stayed at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort yet? The highest bidder will receive two tickets to one 2020 Summer Concert Series show along with an overnight stay in the hotel and breakfast in the morning.

Every year, the most popular fundraiser in the Southern Tier sells out in minutes. Now is your chance to secure two seats at the table of Dancing United with the Starz ’20, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at Tioga Downs Resort and Casino.

Online bidding at tiogaunitedway.com is available starting Monday, March 9, and will end on Friday, March 20. Live bidding will begin again at the Spelling Bee, Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Owego Elks and winners will be announced at 9 p.m. that evening.

If you’re not on a Spelling Bee team but would like to attend, there’s a $5 cover charge and your name gets entered into a drawing for gift giveaways. Lockheed Martin sponsors the Spelling Bee and there’s still time to register your team.

If you’d like to support the Annual Giving Campaign or get involved in the next big fundraiser, contact the Tioga United Way at (607) 687-4028.