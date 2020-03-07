Owego troopers investigate bus crash

At approximately 3:03 p.m. on Friday, March 6, New York State Police at Owego responded to the scene of a Union Endicott school bus that crashed into a tree on North Cafferty Road in the town of Owego.

The driver of the school bus, a 70-year-old male, was transported to Wilson Hospital. Three students, ages 13-15, were uninjured.

An initial investigation reveals that the driver went off the roadway for an unknown reason then struck the tree.

Troopers on scene were assisted by members of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

An investigation is on-going.