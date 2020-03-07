Apalachin Lions support student fundraising efforts

At a recent Apalachin Lions meeting, students from their service area of Apalachin, Campville and Little Meadows Pa. shared their American Music Abroad plans and activities.

Travel to Italy, Croatia, Austria, Germany and Switzerland while performing in band, orchestra, or a choral group is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The group shared dinner and performed a trio and duo for the club members.

Lion President Leigh Ericson presented them a check for their fundraising efforts. A link has been established for future fundraising events and donations to help these students. You can find it at https://sites.google.com/view/ama-stny.